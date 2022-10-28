Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in October

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the September 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $19.88 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.