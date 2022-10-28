Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Down 67.8% in October

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the September 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $19.88 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.