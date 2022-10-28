Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the September 30th total of 60,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 22,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $54,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 53,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $156,265.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,885.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,514 shares of company stock valued at $383,866. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 169,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.