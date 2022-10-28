Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) were up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 244,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 244,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SONX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

Sonendo Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Insider Transactions at Sonendo

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 683,676 shares of company stock worth $817,155 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonendo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sonendo by 53.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 478,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 166,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sonendo by 463.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 592,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Further Reading

