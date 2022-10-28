Songbird (SGB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $178.70 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $178.70 million and $1.38 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.56 or 0.30771021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012020 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird’s launch date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.