Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 2,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 54,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $3,039,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,012,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 190,168 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,352. 36.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 33.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

