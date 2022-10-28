Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.64. 707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

