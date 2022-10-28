Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus increased their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.55. Southern has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

