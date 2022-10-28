S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $354.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $354.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

