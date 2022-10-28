SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.35

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SP Plus Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Articles

