SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stake Lessened by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $73,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,987. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56.

