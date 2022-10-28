SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 561,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $53,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $87.01. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

