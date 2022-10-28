Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock remained flat at $10.05 on Thursday. 14,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter valued at $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

