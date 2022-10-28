Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.61. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 74,078 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 80,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,971.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,010 shares of company stock valued at $152,040. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.