SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.305-1.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.62-$4.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

SSNC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 5,016,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,799. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

