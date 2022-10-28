SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

SSR Mining Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $3,265,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 18.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 375,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.