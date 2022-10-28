Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 151.2% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 71,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.72. 329,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,361. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.