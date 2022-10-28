STASIS EURO Price Tops $0.97 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $120.81 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004818 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,179.68 or 0.30653564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011970 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

