State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $52,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.41. 60,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,485. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

