State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $81,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 48,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $61.58. 9,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

