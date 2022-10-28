State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,132 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $103,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,929,388. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

