State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,033 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cigna were worth $49,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.30. 47,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $319.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

