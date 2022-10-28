State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,179 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,985 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NIKE were worth $76,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 34,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 75.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 35,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,025,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.2 %

NKE stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 240,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,404,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.