State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,630 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AT&T were worth $87,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.46. 1,764,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,188,300. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

