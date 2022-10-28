State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $59,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 231,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

