Status Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $101.13 million and $15.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,594.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033508 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044262 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02822712 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,247,211.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

