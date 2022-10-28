Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 300,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,621. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

