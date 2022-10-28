STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STMicroelectronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 8.3 %

STM stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 7,023,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,340 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

