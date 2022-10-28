Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $15.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.64. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 499.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

