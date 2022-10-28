Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stryve Foods Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of SNAX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 210,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 million. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 129.40% and a negative return on equity of 145.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $43,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 40,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,503,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,659.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory Stephen Christenson acquired 75,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,050. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

