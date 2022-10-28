Substratum Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,494.50 and $65.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,299.80 or 0.99989958 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003486 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00044423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022089 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085251 USD and is up 67.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $97.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.