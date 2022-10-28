Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.24-$7.30 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

