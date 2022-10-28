Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup cut Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

SUNL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 537,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,022. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial ( NYSE:SUNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 140.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

