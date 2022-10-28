Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Citigroup cut Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

SUNL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 537,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,022. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.63.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 140.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.