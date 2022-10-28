Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,541. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.