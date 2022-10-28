sUSD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and $5.82 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 69,096,050 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

