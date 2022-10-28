Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance
SCABY stock remained flat at 13.47 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 14.97. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1 year low of 13.47 and a 1 year high of 18.85.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
