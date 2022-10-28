Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 21.36% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.