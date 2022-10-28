Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $51,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Price Performance

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE SYY traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 50,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,724. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

