Syscoin Market Cap Hits $99.34 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $99.34 million and $1.48 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,176.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00555733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00233647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050098 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 667,391,289 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars.

