T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $459,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

