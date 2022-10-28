Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Tabcorp Trading Down 0.8 %

TACBY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839. Tabcorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

About Tabcorp

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 497.62%.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

