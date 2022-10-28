Tangible Price Tops $2.08 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. Tangible has a market cap of $67.65 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00010119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tangible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.31244522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.07858119 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tangible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tangible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.