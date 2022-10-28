Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

TGT opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.