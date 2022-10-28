TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Down 40.3% in October

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. TC Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 15.76%.

(Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.