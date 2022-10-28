TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,642 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $53,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

