TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $73,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,934. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

