TD Asset Management Inc. Has $62.31 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $62,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Assurant by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,004,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Assurant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.22 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.