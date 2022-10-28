TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,700 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $63,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter worth $291,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

