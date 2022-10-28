TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $800,720.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after acquiring an additional 59,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

