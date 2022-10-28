Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Trading Down 8.7 %

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 15,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.63. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

