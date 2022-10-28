TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

TEGNA has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 1,284,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $1,863,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $496,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

